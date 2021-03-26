Global News at 10 Regina March 26 2021 9:41am 01:35 Regina council approves city, police 2021 operating budget Regina city council has approved the 2021 budget and over a decade-low mill rate increase of 2.34 per cent. Connor O’Donovan has the details. Regina approves 2021 operating budget, includes 2.34% mill rate increase <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7721097/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7721097/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?