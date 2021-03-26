Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
March 26 2021 9:41am
01:35

Regina council approves city, police 2021 operating budget

Regina city council has approved the 2021 budget and over a decade-low mill rate increase of 2.34 per cent. Connor O’Donovan has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home