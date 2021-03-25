Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 25 2021 9:15pm
02:20

B.C. records highest daily case count since early December

News today of the relaxing of some restrictions comes as British Columbia hits its highest daily COVID-19 case number since late 2020. Keith Baldrey has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home