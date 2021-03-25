Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
March 25 2021 1:06pm
01:17

Video shows Toronto animal services retrieve beaver from Royal York subway station

Toronto animal services came to rescue a beaver wandering around Royal York subway station Thursday morning. The TTC says the trespassing critter is now safe.

