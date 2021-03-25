Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 25 2021 10:02am
02:19

Poundmaker Cree Nation declares state of emergency to fight the ‘war on drugs’

A First Nation in Saskatchewan is launching its own police force after what its chief says is a frustrating relationship with the RCMP.

