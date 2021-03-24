Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 24 2021 9:12pm
01:39

Keith Baldrey on the COVID-19 vaccine supply in B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey on whether we should be concerned about the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in B.C.

