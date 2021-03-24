Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
March 24 2021 12:12pm
05:40

Telus World of Science prepares for spring break 2021

This year families may be wondering what activities they can do for spring break, Telus World of Science is coming to the rescue by planning virtual events for kids of all ages.

