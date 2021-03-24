Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 24 2021 11:56am
04:07

BC actor stars in the new Mighty Ducks TV series

Dylan Playfair is set to star in Disney+’s reboot of “The Mighty Ducks”. He joins Global News Morning to tell us all about it.

