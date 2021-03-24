Global News Morning BC March 24 2021 9:59am 03:49 Vaccinations get underway for Surrey teachers and other school support staff in Surrey Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney talks about the relief among teachers now that they’ve been bumped up the priority vaccine list. Surrey school staff set to be among first to receive AstraZeneca vaccine once next shipment arrives <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7716137/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7716137/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?