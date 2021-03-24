Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 24 2021 9:59am
03:49

Vaccinations get underway for Surrey teachers and other school support staff in Surrey

Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney talks about the relief among teachers now that they’ve been bumped up the priority vaccine list.

