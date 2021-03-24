Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 24 2021 9:45am
01:51

Saskatoon Blades off to a hot start in WHL bubble

The Saskatoon Blades are the hottest team in the WHL’s East Division, sitting alone in first place one-quarter of the way through the shortened season.

