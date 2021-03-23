Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 23 2021 8:50pm
01:59

Alberta launching supervised consumption app

The Alberta government has announced plans to try out a new mobile app – called the Digital Overdose Response System (DORS) – in hopes will help prevent drug overdoses. Tom Vernon explains.

