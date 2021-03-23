Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 23 2021 8:50pm 01:59 Alberta launching supervised consumption app The Alberta government has announced plans to try out a new mobile app – called the Digital Overdose Response System (DORS) – in hopes will help prevent drug overdoses. Tom Vernon explains. Alberta testing out new overdose prevention app in Calgary this summer <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7715293/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7715293/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?