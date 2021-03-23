Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
March 23 2021 12:17pm
04:20

How working from home could negatively effect health

University of Alberta ergonomic specialist Dr. Linda Miller says working from home has led to difficulty concentrating, and neck and eye strain due to poor workstations.

