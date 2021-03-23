Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 23 2021 8:43am
01:38

Controversial school time change proposal is approved

Despite opposition from some parents, Students at a St. John Fisher Campus will start classes one hour later next year. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

