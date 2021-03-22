Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 22 2021 10:10pm
01:36

COVID-19 third wave in B.C.?

Global’s Keith Baldrey on whether the increase in COVID-19 cases across the board constitutes a ‘third wave’ in B.C.

