Coronavirus
March 22 2021 6:47pm
01:17

Fears of a third wave

A potential third wave in Manitoba will all depend on how many people get vaccinated first. And one ICU doctor says Manitobans should take whatever dose is given to them. Joe Scarpelli reports.

