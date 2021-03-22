Menu

Addressing Racism In Winnipeg
March 22 2021 10:19am
04:06

Anti-Racism Week

The City of Winnipeg is hosting its inaugural Anti-Racism Week. Community Services director Cindy Fernandes explains how you can get involved.

