Global News Morning Montreal
March 22 2021 8:28am
04:54

The Damn Truth Releases their third album

Their new album, Now or Nowhere, examines life, love and more in a world seemingly turned upside down. Global’s Laura Casella speaks to band member Lee-la Baum.

