Global News Morning Montreal
March 22 2021 8:26am
03:35

Vaccination Pilot Project

A vaccination pilot project is underway in Cote-St-Luc and what a third wave in Quebec could look like. Dr. Marquis speaks with Global’s Laura Casella.

