Global News Morning Montreal March 22 2021 8:26am 03:35 Vaccination Pilot Project A vaccination pilot project is underway in Cote-St-Luc and what a third wave in Quebec could look like. Dr. Marquis speaks with Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7710810/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7710810/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?