Global News Morning Halifax
March 22 2021 6:40am
05:54

Dalhousie Student Wins Award for Environmentalist and Activism

Dalhousie University student, Samantha Howard’s, life-long commitment to environmental sustainability and activism has earned her the Inaugural Margaret R. Crickard Scholarship.

