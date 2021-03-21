Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 21 2021 10:23pm
02:27

Climbing To The Top

Sport Climbing makes its Olympic debut this summer in Tokyo, and Team Canada is represented by two North Vancouver friends who hope to climb to the top of the podium. Barry Deley reports.

Advertisement

Video Home