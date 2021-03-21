Menu

Homicide. Abbotsford Homicide
March 21 2021 2:32pm
00:32

Police identify Abbotsford homicide victim

First responders found Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, when responding to a hang-up 911 call in the 32000 block of Slocan Drive on March 3, according to police.

