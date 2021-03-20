Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 20 2021 10:21pm
01:55

B.C. frontline workers asking to move up vaccine queue

A group of specialized transit workers who regularly travel to and from long-term care centres and health facilities wants to be included in the vaccine priority queue. Paul Johnson has more.

