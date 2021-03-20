Edmonton Clothing Store March 20 2021 12:46pm 04:24 Freshen up your wardrobe for spring Spring is here! If you’re looking for a fresh outlook this season, a glance into your closet is one way to go about doing it. Fashion curator and stylist, Melissa Austria, has this season’s tips and trends. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7709035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7709035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?