Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 19 2021 8:41pm
02:09

Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a Richmond neighbourhood, after two bodies were found inside a home after a fire. Aaron McArthur reports.

