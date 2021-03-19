Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 19 2021 8:58pm
02:35

Former veteran RCMP officer reacts to death of Constable Jasmine Thiara

A former RCMP officer who has become a fierce critic of the force says the recent death of a Richmond officer should serve as another call for change. Rumina Daya reports.

