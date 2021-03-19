Global News Hour at 6 BC March 19 2021 8:58pm 02:35 Former veteran RCMP officer reacts to death of Constable Jasmine Thiara A former RCMP officer who has become a fierce critic of the force says the recent death of a Richmond officer should serve as another call for change. Rumina Daya reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708683/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708683/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?