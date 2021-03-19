Menu

bc coronavirus
March 19 2021 11:47am
01:49

BC Ferries workers left off COVID-19 vaccine priority list

BC Ferries staff say they feel betrayed after they were not included among the workers who have been put on a priority list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

