Global News Morning Toronto
March 19 2021 10:39am
05:04

Can masks impact a child’s speech and language development?

David Lewkowicz, professor adjunct at Yale Child Study Centre under Haskins Lab, talks about the impact masks are having on children’s speech and language development.

