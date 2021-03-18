Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 18 2021 8:42pm
02:00

North Vancouver City mayor proposes park over Trans-Canada Highway

The mayor of the City of North Vancouver wants to build an elevated park over the Trans-Canada Highway. Linda Aylesworth shows us what it might look like.

