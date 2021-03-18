Global News Hour at 6 BC March 18 2021 8:42pm 02:00 North Vancouver City mayor proposes park over Trans-Canada Highway The mayor of the City of North Vancouver wants to build an elevated park over the Trans-Canada Highway. Linda Aylesworth shows us what it might look like. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706025/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7706025/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?