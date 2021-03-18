Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 18 2021 6:06pm
02:05

U.S. planning to send AstraZeneca vaccines to Canada

Premier Doug Ford is thrilled to hear more vaccines are on the way to Canada. This time, from our neighbour and closest trading partner. Travis Dhanraj reports.

