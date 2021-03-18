Global News at 10 Regina March 18 2021 8:13pm 01:41 Masks down the toilet lead to sewer blockages, costs Prince Albert at least $1K in cleanup Masks going down the drain are collecting in the sewers, the City of Prince Albert said, and they likely caused two sewer blockages last week. Masks down the toilet lead to sewer blockages, costs Prince Albert at least $1K in cleanup <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7705724/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7705724/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?