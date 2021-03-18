Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 18 2021 8:13pm
01:41

Masks down the toilet lead to sewer blockages, costs Prince Albert at least $1K in cleanup

Masks going down the drain are collecting in the sewers, the City of Prince Albert said, and they likely caused two sewer blockages last week.

