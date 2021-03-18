Menu

Canada
March 18 2021 3:22pm
00:51

Kenney says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delays are postponing appointments

Premier Jason Kenney says delays in shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Alberta could force delays in thousands of appoinments.

