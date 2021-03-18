Global News Morning Saskatoon March 18 2021 10:34am 04:13 Adopt a Pet: Possum the cat On this week’s Adopt a Pet, Saskatoon SPCA Brooke Weisbrod joins Global News Morning with Possum the cat. Brooke also talks about pet safety tips if you are holding off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for the weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7704266/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7704266/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?