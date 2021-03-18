Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 18 2021 10:34am
04:13

Adopt a Pet: Possum the cat

On this week’s Adopt a Pet, Saskatoon SPCA Brooke Weisbrod joins Global News Morning with Possum the cat. Brooke also talks about pet safety tips if you are holding off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for the weekend.

