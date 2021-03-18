Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
March 18 2021 9:40am
01:42

Targeted vaccination campaign

A vaccination campaign targets two Montreal neighbourhoods that have seen a surge of COVID-19 variant infections. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home