COVID-19
March 18 2021 6:16am
05:37

Symphony Nova Scotia celebrates first JUNO nomination

We check in with Chris Wilkinson, CEO of Symphony Nova Scotia, to get reaction on being nominated for a JUNO and get an update on how things have been, navigating through COVID-19.

