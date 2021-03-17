Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 17 2021 9:12pm
02:11

B.C. premier comments on stubborn COVID-19 case numbers

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the comments from Premier John Horgan on the stubborn COVID-19 case numbers, despite more people being vaccinated.

Advertisement

Video Home