Canada March 17 2021 9:10pm 01:37 Saskatoon Irish pubs open their doors for a distanced St. Patrick’s Day Local pubs in Saskatoon are cautiously opening their doors for some St. Patrick’s Day festivities one year after they were cancelled due to COVID-19. Saskatoon Irish pubs open their doors for a distanced St. Patrick’s Day <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7703736/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7703736/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?