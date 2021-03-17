Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 17 2021 8:50pm
01:40

Mayor concerned about slow B.C. ambulance response time

Nearly a dozen Metro Vancouver mayors are calling on B.C.’s health minister to do something about the crisis in the province’s ambulance service. Catherine Urquhart reports.

