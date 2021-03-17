Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 17 2021 8:40pm
03:32

Will Alberta move to Step 3 of reopening?

The province could make a decision as early as Monday about whether Alberta will move into step 3 of reopening. But one infectious diseases specialist does not think that is a good idea. Julia Wong reports.

