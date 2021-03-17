Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
March 17 2021 8:03pm
04:12

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses still available

It has been one week since appointments opened up for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta and there are still appointments available. Julia Wong has more.

