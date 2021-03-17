Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 17 2021 8:13pm
01:34

Regina city council considering fines for drivers passing cyclists at high speeds

City council will review committee recommendations on the subject, which also include fines for following or passing too closely, at its March 31 meeting.

