Canada
March 17 2021 4:43pm
01:58

N.S. moves homeless population up priority line for COVID-19 vaccines

Nova Scotia plans to use mobile vaccination clinics to make vaccines more accessible to vulnerable communities. As Alicia Draus reports, that includes the homeless population.

