News
March 17 2021 1:52pm
03:18

Global Regina Previewing Lisa Dutton

Brittney Matejka introduces Global Regina’s new evening news anchor Lisa Dutton. Lisa talks on expanding her prairie presence and exploring her Saskatchewan roots.

