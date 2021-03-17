Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
March 17 2021 9:54am
01:46

Some infectious diseases rose as testing fell in Saskatchewan in 2020: experts

The number of syphilis patients in Saskatchewan has skyrocketed and experts worry some cases of HIV and hepatitis C are going undetected.

Advertisement

Video Home