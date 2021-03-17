Global News Morning Montreal March 17 2021 9:18am 01:33 An Irish breakfast for those experiencing homelessness Resilience Montreal serves up some favourite Irish dishes from the old Irish Embassy. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story. ‘This is a real treat’: Charity St. Patrick’s Day feast for Montrealers experiencing homelessness <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7701612/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7701612/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?