Global News Morning Montreal March 17 2021 7:57am 04:08 St. Patrick's Day Lookback A look back to the first major event in Montreal that was cancelled because of the pandemic. Kevin Tracy joins Global's Kim Sullivan to reflect on what the last year has been like for the city's Irish community.