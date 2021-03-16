Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 16 2021 9:19pm
01:59

Vancouver parents worried about supportive housing in their neighbourhood

Parents in a Vancouver neighbourhood are worried about a supportive housing project planned, that will be across the street from an elementary school. Grace Ke reports.

