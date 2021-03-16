Global News Hour at 6 BC March 16 2021 9:00pm 02:05 B.C. pharmacies wonder why they’re not part of mass vaccination B.C.’s pharmacies are asking why they’re not a part of the province’s mass vaccination process, saying they could speed up the schedule. Richard Zussman reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7701260/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7701260/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?