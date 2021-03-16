Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 16 2021 9:00pm
02:05

B.C. pharmacies wonder why they’re not part of mass vaccination

B.C.’s pharmacies are asking why they’re not a part of the province’s mass vaccination process, saying they could speed up the schedule. Richard Zussman reports.

