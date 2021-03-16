Menu

Canada
March 16 2021 6:51pm
00:33

Hinshaw says Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is not about people’s ‘value to society’

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw responds to questions regarding who was not included in Phase 2 of the province’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

