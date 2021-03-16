Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 16 2021 6:50pm
01:20

Alberta identifies 355 new cases of COVID-19, 62 variant cases on Tuesday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw gives an update of the status of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, including 62 new variant cases.

Advertisement

Video Home