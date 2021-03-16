Canada March 16 2021 6:50pm 01:20 Alberta identifies 355 new cases of COVID-19, 62 variant cases on Tuesday Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw gives an update of the status of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, including 62 new variant cases. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7700867/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7700867/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?