Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 16 2021 6:49pm
00:42

Hinshaw clarifies Alberta day camps will not be open for spring break amid COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw clarifies that day camps will not be allowed to open until step 4 of the province’s COVID-19 Path Forward plan.

Advertisement

Video Home