Canada March 16 2021 6:49pm 00:42 Hinshaw clarifies Alberta day camps will not be open for spring break amid COVID-19 restrictions Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw clarifies that day camps will not be allowed to open until step 4 of the province's COVID-19 Path Forward plan.