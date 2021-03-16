Global News at 6 Regina March 16 2021 4:15pm 02:31 Another shot of warm air: March 16 Saskatchewan weather outlook St. Patrick’s Day ushers in a warming trend. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, March 16. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7700348/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7700348/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?